MUGLE, Christian M.

MUGLE - Christian M. On October 17, 2018, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved son of Donna (Alan) Abt and the late John Mugle; loving brother of Jessi; also survived by many loving family and friends. Christian will truly be missed. Friends will be received 4-7 PM, Thursday, October 25, at LAKESIDE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd., Hamburg (716-627-2919). Please share your condolences online at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.