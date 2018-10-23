Letter: Loyalty is inexplicable given president’s actions

In one of his rambling and incoherent interviews, President Donald Trump said that he could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and his supporters would still love him. While he was correct, it is hard to understand how that could be.

In The News comments on some of the articles as well as on some of the Letters to the Editor, there are plenty of examples of this hard to explain loyalty. These comments are mostly attacks on former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and others. It is as if the only defense they have is to deflect the criticism of the president by citing others who, according to the writers, were far worse.

On the factual side, this is a president who has said that some of the alt-right marchers were “good people.”

Who has characterized climate change as a “hoax” and has hired those who shared his antediluvian view. Who has said that there should be some punishment for women who had abortions.

Who has called African nations with a word this paper will not print. Who has ridiculed Christine Blasey Ford for her testimony in the Brett Kavanaugh inquiry, and has done the same with a reporter who had a medical condition.

The list goes on.

How can anybody still have positive feeling for this most inadequate person requires more imagination than I have.

Andre Toth

Williamsville