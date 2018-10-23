LATKO, Felix E.

LATKO - Felix E. Of Amherst, October 20, 2018. Husband of the late Mary Franzen Latko; dear father of Stephen P. (Beth) and Robert C. Latko; brother of the late Adolf "Red" (Emily), late Stella, late Margaret Latko, and late Jean (Ed) Krawczyk; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Thursday 3-7PM, when Funeral Service will commence. Memorial contributions to Erie County SPCA 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca 14224 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to ginnanefuneralhome.com.