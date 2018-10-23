KOEPPELLE, Helen P. (Reuther)

KOEPPELLE - Helen P. (nee Reuther)

October 20, 2018. Beloved wife of 70 years to Carl J. Koeppelle; loving mother of Denise (late Fernando) Koeppelle Godinez and the late Renee D. Maurin; mother-in-law of Daniel Maurin; grandmother of Fernando Godinez, Lisa Maurin, Nicholas (Ana) Godinez, Alison Maurin, and Dana Maurin; great-grandmother of six great-grandchildren; predeceased by ten brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226, where prayers will be offered at 8:15 AM on Friday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Martyrs' Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga 14225, at 9 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com