Increased police presence at Frontier High School after threat

An increased police presence was called for Tuesday at Frontier High School in Hamburg after Frontier Central School District officials said they were made aware of an online threat against the high school.

A statement released by the district said the increased police presence would continue for the duration of an investigation by Hamburg Police as officers track down leads in the case.

"Security and safety remain our top priorities," Frontier High School Principal Daniel Charland said in the statement.

"School personnel, including our school resource officer and campus monitors remain diligent in their supervision of students," Charland added.

Superintendent Richard J. Hughes said threats against schools in the district are taken seriously.

"We take all threats seriously and will do everything in our legal authority to assure that threats are investigated and prosecuted," Hughes said.

The statement said the threat against the high school is not considered credible at this time and that at no time was the district perceived to be in danger from the threat.

Those with information that might help the police investigation were advised to call Hamburg Police at 649-4501.