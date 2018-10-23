HUENNIGER, Grace M.

HUENNIGER - Grace M. Of Eden, NY, October 21, 2018, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Albert Huenniger; loving mother of Edward (Barbara) Huenniger and Ellen (John) Binder. Grandmother of Christopher (Lindsay Conley) Binder, James (Lauren Wilson) Huenniger, Karen (Alan) Dudinsky and Amy (Mike) Wunch. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren. Friends may call Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 1 - 3 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY 14006, where services will follow at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity that was very important to Grace, the Parkinson's Foundation.