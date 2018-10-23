HIRSCHBINE, Harold E.

HIRSCHBINE - Harold E. Of Orchard Park, NY, passed on October 21, 2018. Survived by his brothers David (Gloria) and Gerald (Edna) Hirschbine; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at a day and time that is convenient for the family. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Hospice Foundation of WNY. Arrangements entrusted to AUDUBON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES.(716) 204-1287