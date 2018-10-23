HICKS, Patricia Ann (Hehir)

HICKS - Patricia Ann

(nee Hehir)

Age 58, October 20, 2018 of Clarence, NY. Beloved wife of 31 years to Geoffrey M. Hicks; devoted mother of Joshua M. Hicks and Megan R. (Sean) Bunn; beloved daughter of James and Kathleen Hehir; dearest sister of Suzanne Abramski and Michael Hehir; fond sister-in-law of Dawn Hehir and Robert Abramski; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Patti was a teacher in the Pioneer Central School District in the mid 1980s and more recently was a substitute teacher in the Sweet Home School District. Friends may call Wednesday 4-8 PM at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (1 mile north of Maple Rd.) Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary RC Church (Main St. at Harris Hill, Williamsville), Thursday at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.

