HERC - Stanley October 20, 2018, age 92, of Cheektowaga, NY. Dearest father of Michael and Michelle (Kevin) Black; dear grandfather of Kyle and Connor. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday, October 25th, from 9 AM - 11 AM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd., (west of Harlem Rd.) where funeral services will follow at 11 AM. Entombment to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Mr. Herc was the oldest member of the Chopin Singing Society. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com