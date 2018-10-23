GREENOUGH, Jacqueline M. (L'Abbe)

October 22, 2018, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Paul Greenough; dear sister of the late Colette (late Maurice) Charbonneau and late Rita (late Real) Pelletier; devoted aunt of Ginette Charbonneau, Dianne Charbonneau, Marie-Eve Charbonneau, Anne (Robert) Charbonneau-Larin and Bernadette Butler; also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday from 4 to 8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church. Jacqueline was a retired Art and French Teacher for the Diocese of Buffalo. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com