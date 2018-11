Smiles at Dan Tower Farm fundraiser in Community Beer Works

Dan Tower, whose farm has supplied Buffalo-area restaurants with locally grown fruit for decades, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this fall, so the restaurant community rallied in support with a pig and lamb roast at Community Beer Works' new taproom on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. The Black Sheep's Steven Gedra was in charge of roasting, while several other restaurants and shops participated.