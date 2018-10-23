EPA details its work ahead at closed Tonawanda Coke facility

With the closure of Tonawanda Coke complete, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday it will lead the assessment and post-shutdown operations at the River Road facility.

The agency will:

Permanently secure the site;

Maintain existing utilities;

Maintain water and stormwater treatment systems;

Assess and address immediate risks;

Evaluate needs for environmental cleanup.

“At the request of our state partner, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, EPA is leading a comprehensive assessment of environmental conditions at this notoriously unsafe and polluted facility,” said Pete Lopez, EPA regional administrator. "EPA is taking all necessary steps to safeguard the community and secure the facility, while looking towards future cleanup needs.”

Tonawanda Coke suspended production nine days ago. The DEC reported Tuesday that the plant's operational shutdown was completed.