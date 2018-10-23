Dr. Donald C. Gregory, 89, retired Hamburg obstetrician

Aug. 27, 1929 – Oct. 14, 2018

Dr. Donald C. Gregory, who delivered more than 5,000 babies during his 52-year career as an obstetrician, died Oct. 14 in Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg after a struggle with congestive heart failure. He was 89.

Born in Lackawanna, he was a 1947 graduate of Hamburg High School, where he was a member of the varsity football, basketball and track teams. He and his older brother, Dr. F. Gilbert Gregory, were inducted onto the Hamburg Alumni Foundation’s Wall of Fame in 2013.

He went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Williams College in 1951 and later that year married his high school sweetheart, the former Joan Magavern.

He earned his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine in 1955, serving his internship in Williamsport, Pa. While serving for two years in the Navy at Mare Island Naval Shipyard in California, he decided to specialize in obstetrics and gynecology and returned to Buffalo to do his residency at Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Gregory began practicing in Hamburg in 1962 and retired from the Hamburg OB/GYN Group in 2014. He served as an adjunct professor at the University at Buffalo Medical School.

He was a member of the Town of Hamburg Conservation Advisory Board and a member of the boards of directors of the Hamburg Counseling Service and the Hamburg Community Center.

He also was a Meals on Wheels volunteer and a member of the Hamburg Rotary Club and Hamburg Wesleyan Church, where he sang in the choir.

He was one of the founding members of the Hamburg Indoor Tennis Club. He also was a member of the Springville Country Club and the Clarksburg Country Club.

He enjoyed birding, gardening and crossword puzzles.

In addition to his wife and brother, survivors include four daughters, Heidi Walling, Stephanie Chan, Wendy Londa and Julie Vogan; a sister, Kathryn Hearn; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 24 in Hamburg Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg.