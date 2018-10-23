DENZ, Vera (Weinfurtner)

On October 21, 2018, of Eden, NY. Beloved wife of Donald; dear sister of George (Elaine) Weinfurtner; cherished aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received Thursday, October 25th, 4-7:30PM at Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where a remembrance service will be held immediately following. Share online condolences at

