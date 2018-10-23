DEC says shutdown complete at Tonawanda Coke

The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced this morning the safe shutdown of operations at Tonawanda Coke.

The facility’s extensive system of gas lines has been completely purged and all coke ovens are empty," according to a DEC statement.

DEC officials and those from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency remain on the site of the River Road facility assessing environmental conditions and investigating contamination.

Shutdown of the last of the company's 30 coke ovens occurred early last week. Since then, workers at the site purged the site's vast gas line network and oversaw cooling in Tonawanda Coke's battery.

Tonawanda Coke announced its intent to shutdown on Oct. 12 amid financial troubles.

Last week, the company declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It stated that it had between $10 million and $50 million both in assets and liabilities.