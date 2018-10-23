Dark windows lead to felony drug charges against Buffalo man

A Buffalo man faces three felony drug charges after his arrest Sunday night on the city's East Side, according to a police report.

Police arrested Donta J. Williams, 24, of Navel Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. after approaching his parked vehicle near Broadway and Mohr Avenue. The vehicle had "excessive tints," according to the report. Police saw an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle and Williams admitted to having some marijuana in the car, the report said.

Officers found ecstasy pills and later recovered crack cocaine and heroin from the floor of a police car after Williams was put in the backseat.

A passenger in the car, Shawneequa L. Pearson, 38, was found with Suboxone strips in her purse and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.