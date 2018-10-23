Comedy on Tap: Andrew Schulz, Ian Sirota and 'Night of the Laughing Dead'

It’s Halloween weekend in the City of Good Neighbors, and there are several fun comedy shows scheduled for both tricks and treats. Here’s our preview:

New York City comedian Andrew Schulz brings a brash, streetwise edge to his stand-up, as he’s set to headline five shows at Helium Comedy Club. Schulz is the co-host of “The Brilliant Idiots” podcast and has also appeared on MTV2’s “Guy Code” and “Girl Code.” Schulz will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 25 and 7:30 and 10 p.m. Oct. 26-27. Tickets range from $17 to $25. Info: buffalo.heliumcomedy.com

Ian Sirota has opened for Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Dana Carvey and Robin Williams, but he’ll be the headliner at Rob’s Comedy Playhouse at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 27. The Canadian comedian has won nominated for multiple Gemini awards and helped pulled a hilarious hoax on “The Jerry Springer Show” that exposed the social car crash television show. Tickets are $12 and $10. Info: robscomedyplayhouse.com

If you’re in the mood for something different, check out Helium’s “Night of the Laughing Dead” showcase at 8 p.m. Oct. 30. A number of local comics will perform as their favorite popular comedians, dead or alive, in the spirit of Halloween. The lineup includes Cody Colin Chase, Allie Brady, Sam Minney, Gary Wallace, Tom Amodeo, Liz Reaves, Ryan Fay, Chris Plumer and Brandon Trusso. Admission is $12. Info: buffalo.heliumcomedy.com