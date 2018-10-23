COLANGELO, Victor

COLANGELO - Victor Of Derby, NY October 20, 2018; beloved husband of Jennie (nee Ybarra) Colangelo; loving father of Vincent Colangelo and Joseph (Lisa) Colangelo; cherished Papa of Joelle (Matthew) Vanhauwaret, Jessica, Catherine, Michelle, Joseph and the late Vincent Colangelo; adored great-grandfather of Hayden; dearest son of the late Michael and Irene (nee Guido) Colangelo; dear brother of Patricia (Robert) Laudisio, Michael (Barbara) Colangelo, Donna (Jerome) Kowalik, Irene (James) Nagy and the late Gregory Colangelo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Friday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd.), where prayers will be said Saturday at 9:15 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Paul II Parish at 10 am. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Victor was an EMT with Highland Hose Vol. Fire Company. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com