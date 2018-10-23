Buffalo hosts Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day on Saturday

Not sure how to properly dispose of hazardous household waste that shouldn't be thrown away with regular garbage or in recycling totes?

Bring them to the City of Buffalo's Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27, at Front Park, off Porter Avenue.

Buffalo residents can dispose of pesticides, fertilizers, pool and household chemicals/cleaners, oil-based paints, spray cans, paint thinner, batteries, oil, gasoline, kerosene, antifreeze, tires, electronic waste and fluorescent lights.

"This is a safe, smart and free way of disposing of materials that could be hazardous to residents, and we encourage people to start saving these items now and drop them off to us," said Mayor Byron W. Brown.

For more information, call 311 or 716-851-4890 or visit www.buffalorecycles.org.