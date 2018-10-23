Channel 4 to air Cuomo-Molinaro debate; sound issue during Bills game explained

WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate, will be carrying the gubernatorial debate between Democrat incumbent Andrew M. Cuomo and his Republican challenger Marc Molinaro at 7 tonight.

The debate reportedly is being held this afternoon in Manhattan for broadcast statewide this evening on CBS affiliates via WCBS-TV, the CBS owned-and-operated station in New York City. It also is available to CBS radio affiliates across the state.

Channel 4 previously carried the debate between Cuomo and his Democratic primary challenger Cynthia Nixon.

Channel 4's coverage of tonight's debate means the popular syndicated programs "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" will be carried at their usual times on Channel 4's sister station WNLO-TV (CW23).

The Buffalo News' Tom Precious will be covering the debate. Read his stories at buffalonews.com.

In another Channel 4 note, General Manager Dominic Mancuso gave an official explanation of the sound issues that occurred during a significant portion of the station’s coverage of the Buffalo Bills’ 37-5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday afternoon.

In a text, Mancuso said it “was a freak equipment technical failure. A fairly new piece of EAS equipment failed and in doing so overrode two of the audio channels that happen to carry the … sound background. What you did hear during the difficulty was only what came through the center channel. Was a really freak occurrence that took some time to isolate and resolve.”

