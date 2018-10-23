BURRITT, Hugh G.

BURRITT - Hugh G. Died October 17, 2018, at age 84, of Oswego, Born in Fulton, NY, he was predeceased by Louise and Norman Burritt and Dorothy and Elmer Burritt; brothers Norman and Richard; and sister Carol Miller. Hugh's music talent led him to Juilliard, and Manhattan School of Music. After his army band days, his career included gigs with Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, John Cash and many other celebrities. Hugh enjoyed traveling with Grace, golfing and was an avid Yankee and NASCAR fan. Hugh is survived by his loving wife, Grace (Mowatt); sons David of Fair Haven, Scott of Florida and Jamie (Maureen) of Sterling; a sister Barbara Bishop; and sister-in-law Barbara Burritt; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held 1-3 PM Thursday, October 25th, with a service to follow at the Nelson Funeral Home, Oswego.