BURNS, John W. "Jack"

BURNS - John W. "Jack"

October 21, 2018; beloved husband of Maureen (nee Hogan) Burns; loving brother of Jeanne (late Donald) Argy; also survived by nine nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews; brother-in-law of Frank J. Hogan. Relatives and friends may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., W. Seneca, NY, 828-1846 (same location as Sieck, Mast and Leslie), where Funeral Services will be held on Thursday at 9:15 AM and from Nativity of Our Lord Church, at 10 AM. Mr. Burns graduated from Canisius College, served four years in the US Air Force, a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at Nativity of Our Lord Parish for 20 years, and retired from Utica Mutual Insurance Co. in 1992.