Buffalo State campus sees second on-campus robbery in a week

A student resident on the SUNY Buffalo State campus Tuesday reported to University Police he was the victim of a strong-arm robbery in his residence hall.

According to University Police, the robbery occurred at 2:15 p.m. when two people, along with three accomplices, entered the victim's room in Porter Hall and robbed him of his cellphone and a backpack.

A second person in the room was robbed of a cellphone and backpack, University Police said.

No weapon was displayed and neither victim was injured. The individuals fled the residence hall and campus, according to campus police.

University Police said Tuesday's robbery was targeted and unrelated to another robbery that occurred Thursday on campus and does not present an ongoing threat to the rest of the campus community.

University Police requested anyone with information about Tuesday's robbery to call the University Police's anonymous tip line at 3166 or its main phone number at 878-6333.