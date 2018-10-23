Broncos backup QB Chad Kelly charged with criminal trespassing

Broncos backup quarterback and Western New York native Chad Kelly was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing after an incident early Tuesday in Englewood, Colo., according to a news release from police.

The news release said officers were called to a house at 1:17 a.m. in regard to man later identified as Kelly standing outside the residence. While officers were on their way, the man went into the house.

According to the full arrest affidavit, Kelly entered the house uninvited and sat down on the couch next to Nancy Lozano, who was holding a young child, and he was mumbling incoherently. Lozano called for another occupant, Marco Torres, and Torres hit Kelly with an aluminum vacuum tube in the back and forced him out of the residence.

Police later located Kelly in a black sport utility vehicle a short time later nearby at the Gothic Theatre, which was the site of Von Miller's players' Halloween party. He identified himself as Chad Kelly and was arrested without incident and transported to the jail, police said. He has since been released.

The affidavit said that Torres told police that the doors were locked, although police found no signs of forced entry. Torres provided security camera footage that showed Kelly outside the house. The footage showed Kelly wearing a brown vest and a red scarf. Police said he was wearing the same outfit when he was located. The Halloween party was a Wild West theme, according to posts of Broncos players on Instagram.

In a brief statement, the Broncos said, "We are disappointed that Chad Kelly was arrested early this morning. Our organization has been in contact with Chad, and we are in the process of gathering more information.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and said they had no further comment.

The NFL is also looking into the arrest.

During his weekly appearance on a Denver radio station, Broncos GM John Elway said, "When the team has a get-together, which is always a good thing when they get together and the camaraderie that goes along with being a team. But when you have one person that kind of puts a dent in the whole process, it’s very disappointing. We’re going to look into this and look into it very seriously, because the charges are very, very serious and we understand that so we will look into this and then make decisions as we go.”

Elway said he and coach Vance Joseph have spoken with Kelly.

Kelly was drafted with the final pick in the 2017 draft out of Ole Miss, after initially committing to Clemson. Kelly played in high school at St. Joe's,

Kelly spent his rookie season on injured reserve, but worked diligently in the offseason to win the Broncos' backup job. Kelly was impressive enough that the Broncos released former first-round pick Paxton Lynch. Kelly made his pro debut with a kneel down at the end of the first half in Week 6 while starter Case Keenum was being evaluated for an injury.