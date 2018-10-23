[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills turning to backup plans with Patriots coming to town

With Josh Allen ruled out for at least another week, Derek Anderson will remain the Bills' starting quarterback for the coming Monday Night Football matchup with Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Are the Bills better off with the rookie Allen or the journeyman Anderson going up against Bill Belichick?

In his analysis of Sunday's 37-5 loss to the Colts for BNBlitz.com, former NFL quarterback Jim Kubiak finds that, despite four turnovers, "Anderson graded higher than Allen and Peterman did in four of their six regular season games this year of combined playtime. ... His presence and decisive decisions for all but three of his 55 plays helped the Buffalo offense look respectable. Those three interceptions, as well as two fumbles, however, were difference makers."

Shady's status uncertain: The Bills could also be without their best playmaker against the Patriots. LeSean McCoy must clear the concussion protocol before he can practice, leaving the rushing responsibilities right now to backups Chris Ivory and Marcus Murphy, who together averaged 6.1 yards per carry against the Colts, a season high for the Bills.

After looking at the tape: In the aftermath of an ugly loss Monday, head coach Sean McDermott and coordinators Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier met with the media. Here's what they said.

Upon further review: A reliable tight end can be a quarterback's best friend. Jay Skurski details how that on-field relationship has yet to form for the Bills this season. ... Matt Milano's winning streak was ended by Colts' scheming, Mark Gaughan writes. ... Rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was also a liability in pass coverage.

'My purpose is to do good': Troy Vincent will speak at a Domestic Abuse Awareness Month luncheon today at Lockport’s YWCA of the Niagara Frontier. Tim O'Shei profiled the former Bills captain's mission to find "courageous men ... that are going to stand up for women and girls and our young children.”

