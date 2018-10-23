Attica voters approve $17.2 million school improvement project

Voters in the Attica Central School District approved a $17,276,000 capital improvement project in a special referendum Tuesday. The margin was 911-525.

The district’s capital reserves will pay $4,075,000 of the cost, while the rest is expected to be covered by state building aid. District officials said it will require no additional taxes.

Half of the cost will be used to address deficiencies that turned up in a state-mandated survey of building conditions in 2015.

The project includes air conditioning the entire elementary school and upgrading heating and ventilation in the high school, replacement of roofs and floors, improved lighting and expanded entrances and parking for both schools.

Athletic facilities will be reconfigured and district offices will be moved to the north wing of the high school.