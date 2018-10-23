Event to be held at Central Library's Reading Park

The new Reading Park alongside downtown's Central Library won't be open until next year, due to delays – but its coming arrival will be celebrated from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 28.

The free family entertainment and activities include hip-hop dancers Differential Flava Crew, hula hoop master Benjamin Berry, family performers the Hill Brothers, singer Kevin McCarthy, performance poets from Just Buffalo Literary Center, Latin beat musicians Son Boricua, rhythm and blues musicians Taylor Made Jazz and a petting zoo from Jeffers Farm.

A kids' costume parade will be held, starting at 3 p.m.

The event will be held outside the Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square, rain or shine.