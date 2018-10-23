Driver's refusal to pull over plays into rush-hour backup on 33

An accident that occurred while Buffalo Police were attempting to pull over a vehicle caused a backup of traffic Tuesday on the inbound Route 33 Kensington Expressway, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police.

Michael J. DeGeorge said police were attempting to pull over the driver of a vehicle, who refused to stop, sometime before 5 p.m.

At some point, the driver of the passenger vehicle struck a patrol vehicle, DeGeorge said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The accident caused the 33 to be closed to westbound traffic at Best Street, according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition.

NITTEC posted on its website at 5:36 p.m. that there was also traffic congestion extending beyond the Grider Street exit for 2.1 miles.