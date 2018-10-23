3 can't-miss shows: Avi Buffalo, Forever 27 party, The Breeders

Avi Buffalo, 7 p.m. Oct. 25, Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.), $8.

Quirky indie-pop act Avi Buffalo will be visiting town to give Buffalo music fans a quick breath before deep diving into Halloween weekend festivities.

The former blog darlings found a measure of success back in 2010 following the release of its self-titled debut record, and in particular, its melancholy twee-pop single "What's In It For?." The left-field release would garner comparisons to acts like Deerhoof and Sub Pop label mates the Shins.

Avi Buffalo would go on to release a second collection of psych-pop in 2014's "At Best Cuckold" before calling it quits a year later. Band leader Avigdor Zahner-Isenberg, though, recently revived the whimsical project as a solo outfit.

Languid dream-pop duo Haunted Buffalo will be joining Zahner-Isenberg for his Mohawk Place engagement. The pair's long-in-the-works debut album "Spirit Guides" was shared in September of 2017 and should appeal to fans of Animal Collective, the Flaming Lips and Mercury Rev.

Local support will be provided by the alt-rock act Stress Dolls and chamber-pop outfit Parade Chic.

Forever 27 Halloween Party featuring Witty Tarbox, 10 p.m. Oct. 27, Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave.), free.

The age 27 was not good for many of rock's biggest names.

Jim Morrison, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain are among those who sadly passed at the young age, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy that was far from finished. To honor those musicians who left too soon, jam-based indie act Witty Tarbox will be presenting a Forever 27 Halloween party this weekend at the Elmwood Village brewery.

The quartet will devote a full set of covers to members of the 27 Club, which given the range of unfortunate names (the Rolling Stones' Brian Jones, Amy Winehouse and Ron "Pigpen" McKernan of the Grateful Dead all died at age 27 as well), expect an eclectic batch of covers tackled by the Tarbox crew.

A second set of original material and non-27 Club member songs will also be delivered by the band. Feel free to dress up if you plan on attending. Forever 27 just so happens to coincide with Thin Man's inaugural Halloween costume party.

The Breeders, 7 p.m. Oct. 30, Town Ballroom (681 Main St.), $28.

The 1990s alternative-rock hit makers the Breeders will be making a pit stop at the busy Theatre District venue.

Led by former Pixies member Kim Deal along with twin sister Kelly, the band is currently comprised of its iconic "Last Splash" 20th anniversary lineup which includes original bassist Josephine Wiggs and long-time drummer Jim MacPherson. Reunited and reinvigorated, the Breeders have been touring in support of the scuzzy "All Nerve," the group's first album in a decade and first in 25 years to feature the entire "Last Splash" cast. The comeback album was shared earlier this spring via 4AD.

Joining the Breeders in an opening role will the scorching New Jersey punk trio Screaming Females. The Buffalo regulars are on the road performing songs off its seventh studio album, the pop-punk leaning "All at Once."