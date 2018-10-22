WILLIAMS, Helen A.

WILLIAMS - Helen A. October 17, 2018. Retiree of Powertrain Tonawanda Plant and UAW Local 774. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Williams; loving mother of Robert J. Williams, Helena T. (Steven) Counts, and Phyllis L. Williams; grandmother of five; great-grandmother of one; grandmum of Isley; also survived by other family and friends. Public viewing Friday 6-8 PM at ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1933 Kensington Ave. Wake 11 AM Saturday. Funeral 12 noon at Evangelistic Temple Church, 92 Hedley Pl. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.