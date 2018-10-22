Will Sebastian Maniscalco ever stop adding shows to his Shea's visit?

Another day, another show added to comedian Sebastian Maniscalco's run at Shea's.

The stand-up juggernaut sold out 7 and 9:30 p.m. shows Feb. 1, then added a 7 p.m. show Feb. 2 in an announcement late last week.

Now, Maniscalco has tacked on a fourth show, at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre (646 Main St.).

Tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 26, range from $45.75 to $82.75 and will be available at LiveNation.com, the Shea’s Box Office or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

Considering Shea's capacity, if all seats are available, is 3,700, that means more than 10,000 people have already purchased Maniscalco tickets. As one of Gusto's Facebook followers suggested, perhaps Maniscalco should have considered an arena show - but we're sure Shea's is thrilled that he didn't take that route.