WHITE, Milburn C.

WHITE - Milburn C. Age 92, of The Cattaraugus Seneca Territory, and a member of the Turtle Clan died Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Gowanda Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was surrounded by family and friends in the days and hours preceding his death. He is survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Carmen Hoxworth; his two sons, Franklin C. White (Jewel), and Alan W. White (Katherine); and step-son Gordon Hill (Rosie); he is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Milburn was a WWII veteran, serving the Navy Seabees. Milburn was preceded in death by his parents Franklin and Florence White; siblings: Donald White, Virginia Snow, Rosabelle Sanford, Lorraine John, Adalaide White, Adaline Lay, Cecil John; son Milburn D. White, and step-daughter Joann Payne. Friends may call Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. From the Wentland Funeral Home 10634 Main Street (Rt 62) North Collins, NY where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m.