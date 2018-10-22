Among Perry's seasonal flavors: Hot Cocoa, Pumpkin Pie and... Elf Trash?

Imagine what would happen if Buddy the Elf worked at Perry's Ice Cream, and you'll get an idea of what the Akron company's latest limited-edition holiday ice cream flavor entails.

Elf Trash is a white chocolate ice cream with red and green fudge candies, fudge-covered pretzels, fudge-covered peanuts and praline peanuts.

But if chilling by the fire is more your holiday speed, you might prefer Perry's limited edition Hot Cocoa ice cream. It's hot chocolate ice cream with mini marshmallows.

The two limited-edition flavors will join Perry's classic holiday flavors now on shelves, including Pumpkin Pie, Peppermint Stick and White Christmas.

*Read more:

- 100 Things: Eat Perry's Ice Cream

- Made in Buffalo-Niagara: Inside Perry's Ice Cream

- Photos from the 100 Things on Perry's