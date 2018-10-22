West Side Women's Youth Four finishes fifth on the Charles

The West Side Rowing Club Women's Youth Four finished fifth among 85 crews at the Head of the Charles regatta in Boston over the weekend. The West Side crew of coxswain Emily Deglopper, Elena Collier-Hezel, Lila Evans, Jo Stevens and Katherine Connerton was timed in 19:34.050. RowAmerica Rye won the event in 18:378.32

The WSRC Men's Youth Four finished 58th out of 85 crews in its event. That crew was comprised of coxswan Mackenzie Cordos, Hunter Schmidt, Nick Gee, Bryan Donovan and Pat Reilly.

St. Joe's Men's Youth Eight finished 37th among 85 crews in 17:52.1. Canisius was 39th in 17:52.924. RowAmerica Rye won the event in 16:00.118.