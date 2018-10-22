Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 22)

NOTE: Voting is closed.

We are giving readers the opportunity this year to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are this week's candidates:

• Danielle Carlson, Niagara-Wheatfield, swimming — won four events (100 free, 200 free, 200 free relay, 400 free relay) to help Falcons claim third straight Niagara Frontier League title.

• Jesse Hollins, Orchard Park, tennis — Junior won second Section VI singles title and qualified for states for a fourth time.

• Allison Lenda, Iroquois, swimming — named WNY Officials Association Swimmer of the Meet at ECIC Class A Championships after winning four events (100 back, 50 free, 400 free relay, 200 IM relay).

• Beth Miller, Portville, volleyball — jad 31 kills and 21 digs to lead Panthers over St. Mary’s in matchup of defending state champions.

• Bella Simoncelli, Nichols, soccer — tied school record with 10th shutout victory this season for 16-1-2 Vikings.