Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 22)

We are giving readers the opportunity this year to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week.

You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.

Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.

To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.

Here are this week's candidates:

• Malik Brooks, Lockport, football — set Section VI single-season record with 1,244 receiving yards. Had 12 catches for 233 yards and two touchdowns in Week 8 loss to Clarence.

• Muhammad Fairus, Lafayette, soccer — scored winning goal in 1-0 upset victory over No. 1 seed Olmsted in Class B-2 sectionals.

• Ben Taylor, Frontier, volleyball — Setter named MVP of Hamburg Tournament after Falcons swept WNY No. 1 Lockport in semifinals.

• Alex Tejiera, North Collins, soccer — Sophomore had two goals including winner in 2-1 win victory over Pine Valley in Class D semifinals.

• Benito Vilardo, Williamsville South, soccer — notched hat trick in Billies’ upset of top seed Maryvale in Class A-2 semifinals.