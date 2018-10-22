University at Buffalo football wins big on TV, too

The University at Buffalo football team received another victory Saturday - besides the one on the field.

The Bulls’ 31-17 come-from-behind win over Toledo Saturday had a preliminary 7.8 rating on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2). The rating peaked near game’s end at 11.3.

That made it by far the highest-rated college football game carried Saturday on the local network affiliates.

It also was the third highest-rated program locally on Saturday, which is traditionally a low viewing day. Only the 6 p.m. news on Channel 2 (9.9) and the “The NBC Nightly News” (9.0) that followed it received a higher rating than the UB game. They were the only newscasts on one of the three big local affiliates at that hour.

WIVB-TV (Channel 4) was carrying a college football game, which meant its newscast went over to sister station WNLO (CW23), and Channel 7 also was carrying a college football game.

The second highest-rated college game Saturday was a 3.3 rating on WKBW-TV (Channel 7) for Purdue’s upset of No. 2-ranked Ohio State.

To put the 7.8 rating in further perspective, that is higher than most prime-time entertainment programs receive in Western New York on any given night.

It also is higher than the average rating for Buffalo Sabres games, though some Sabres games get higher ratings and the team’s success on its West Coast trip could help ratings now.

The Sabres’ 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings had a 5.7 rating Saturday and their 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks Sunday had a 5.8 rating. Those are impressive ratings for West Coast games.

However, the 7-1 Bulls are no TV competition for the 2-5 Bills. Bills games get ratings four or five times higher than the UB game received on Saturday.

