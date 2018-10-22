UB basketball receives votes in Associated Press preseason basketball poll for first time

High expectations surround the University at Buffalo basketball team.

The Bulls are coming off a Mid-American Conference tournament championship and a victory against Arizona in the NCAA Tournament last spring; they return their top three scorers and four of the top five; and they went out and sought tougher competition to form a loaded schedule.

Now, UB has received 14 points in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 basketball poll released Monday. That would put the Bulls tied for No. 37 with oddly enough, Arizona. A spokesman said it is the first time that UB basketball has received votes in the preseason poll.

UB opens the season Nov. 6 against St. Francis (Pa.) at 4 p.m. in a campus doubleheader with the football team, which hosts Kent State at 7:30 p.m.