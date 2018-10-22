Tremaine Tracker: Bills' rookie LB a liability in coverage vs. Colts

After allowing four catches for 45 yards in his last three outings, Tremaine Edmunds was a liability in coverage for the Buffalo Bills against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The rookie linebacker gave up four receptions for 61 yards – some of that yardage coming in zone coverage – in Buffalo's loss. It also marked the fourth straight game he did not record an impact tackle.

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays at Indianapolis 2 0 1

One range tackle came near the sideline on a completed pass.

Edmunds' initial contact play was his best play of the day against the run, when he decisively filled his gap and stop the Colts' running in his tracks before other teammate cleaned up to make the tackle.

Block-shed tackles No shed Missed tackles at Indianapolis 2 4 0

The Colts repeatedly utilized "power" plays at the Bills linebackers – runs with lead blockers – and Edmunds struggled defeating blocks to get to the ball carrier. His four no-shed plays tied for the most he's had in his rookie season.

The other game with four no-shed tackles came against the Titans.

Despite issues in coverage and shedding blocks, once again, Edmunds was a force as a pass-rusher.

Pressures per pass-rush snaps Pass breakups Receptions/yards allowed in coverage at Indianapolis 2/6 1 4/61

Edmunds has now generated at least one quarterback pressure in six of his first seven NFL games. The only game without a pressure came in Week 6 against the Houston Texans. His pass breakup against the Colts came when Indianapolis ran the same play on consecutive snaps.

The first was a completion to tight end Eric Ebron. Edmunds was tighter the next play and nearly secured an interception on the pass over the middle.

Here's how Edmunds has fared in his first seven NFL games:

Range tackles Impact tackles Initial contact plays Through Week 7 16 6 4

Block-shed tackles No shed Missed tackles Through Week 7 12 15 9