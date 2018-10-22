This Week in Buffalo: Trick or Treat, 'Return of the Living Dead,' Dirty Heads

Former Vice President Joe Biden's visit to the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts sold out well in advance of Thursday's appearance, but as Halloween approaches, it's still a busy week for events in the Buffalo area.

6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Boulevard Mall (730 Alberta Drive, Amherst). Free to attend, and first come, first served in terms of getting in.

There are two reasons why this trick-or-treat option is appealing: First, malls have fallen upon tough times - including the Boulevard Mall - so it would be a kind move to support a few of the businesses (especially the local ones!) in Amherst.

Second, it's an indoor, contained event for kids, so there should be few of the safety concerns that might trouble parents during spooky season.

7:30 and 9:30 p.m. showings Oct. 25 at Amherst Dipson Theatre (3500 Main St., Amherst). Cost is $7 and tickets are available here.

Billing this week's showing as "one of the greatest zombie movies ever made," Thursday Night Terrors presents two chances to see "Return of the Living Dead," an R-rated 1985 film, directed by Dan O'Bannon, where zombies spring back to life and act upon a hunger for brains.

'Tis the season for terror, and TNT founder Peter Vullo and friends have giveaways planned for this week's gory event in Amherst.

Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 on Oct. 23 in Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.). Cost is $27.50 in advance here or $30 at the door.

Brooklyn Americana trio The Lone Bellow will perform an acoustic show on Tuesday in Babeville, a suitable setting for a group that dazzles with its harmonies and injects a range of emotion into its sets.

Still a relatively new group - its debut album dropped in 2013 - the Zach Williams-fronted band has impressed on the festival circuit and remains on the rise, even if its 2017 album, "Walk Into a Storm," struggled on the charts.

Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 on Oct. 24 in Rapids Theatre (1711 Main St., Niagara Falls). Tickets are $24 in advance here or $28 at the door.

The Dirty Heads sold out its November 2017 visit to Niagara Falls well in advance, so it's a little surprising tickets remain available for their return on Wednesday.

The reggae, hip-hop and rock hybrid hails from southern California has been dubbed the "Sublime of the modern generation" and just announced a 10-year anniversary vinyl edition of its debut album.

Look back at the band in action in 2017 at Rapids, then see the fans who came out to that show in the Smiles gallery.

3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22 in Community Beer Works (520 7th St.). Tickets are $45 and may be purchased here.

Youngstown farmer Dan Tower, who's produced a wide range of fruit for Buffalo restaurants over the last few decades, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer this fall, and local restaurateurs are joining forces for a Monday fundraiser in the new Community Beer Works taproom.

The Black Sheep's Steven Gedra will roast an Always Something Farm pig and a lamb from Kindred Kreek Farm for the proteins, while a slew of others, such as BreadHive, Marble + Rye, Ristorante Lombardo and the Lexington Co-Op, will contribute appetizers and sides.

Fifty percent of the proceeds from the cash bar at CBW will also benefit the Tower family. Read more in Andrew Galarneau's event preview.

6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24 in Resurgence Brewing Co. (1250 Niagara St.). Tickets are $50 pre-sale and $60 at the door.

Literacy New York Buffalo-Niagara catches attention through a statistic: one in three City of Buffalo residents is functionally illiterate. That's a staggeringly high number.

The organization's chief fundraiser runs Wednesday in Resurgence; tickets include two drinks, "heavy" hors d'oeuvres (better use two hands), live music, silent auctions and more. Proceeds benefit Literacy NY Buffalo Niagara's 300 adult participants - including immigrants and refugees - who receive free, one-on-one training.

