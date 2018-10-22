Thief swipes purse from Niagara Falls bar

A man who had been asking bar patrons for money and kept getting turned down stole a purse Sunday night but dropped it after being chased by the victim's boyfriend, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

The victim told police the man had come back into Partners, 2105 Main St., for the second time in an hour asking for money. At about 10:40 p.m., after his requests for cash were denied on more than one occasion, he swiped the victim's purse off the bar and ran, according to the report.

The victim's boyfriend chased the thief down the street and tried to tackle him. The assailant threw a few punches, but missed, then threw the purse and ran.

Nothing was missing from the red Gucci purse. The suspect was described as a black man about 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds with big eyes, a short beard and wearing a Drew Brees T-shirt with a gray hood over it.