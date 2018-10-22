THALER, Roger W.

THALER - Roger W. October 20, 2018, of Grand Island. Husband of Judith (Nee Brem) Thaler; father of Christopher (Melissa) Thaler, Andrew (Sarah) Thaler and Kimberly (Adonis) Baptiste; grandfather of Averie and Abigail Baptiste; brother of Kenneth (Patricia) Thaler; son of the late Alfred and Ruby Thaler. Friends may call Tuesday 4-7 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Memorial services will be held Wednesday at 10:30 AM at St. Martin-In-The-Fields Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Assn.