SYLVESTER, Helen L. (Halstead)

84 of North Tonawanda, Saturday (October 20, 2018), at home surrounded by family under the care of Niagara Hospice. Mrs. Sylvester was born in Newfane, New York on March 20, 1934 to Clarence and Evelyn (Savage) Halstead. Helen was a Special Education Teacher, life long member of North Presbyterian Church, North Tonawanda where she was an Elder. She was outstanding in many ways, her list of accomplishments would require a book. Helen is survived by her beloved husband Robert W. Sylvester. Mother of Mary Racine, Timothy (Catherine), and Peter (Lila) Sylvester; sister of John (Pat), and the late Judith Halstead; grandmother of Shaun Racine, and Sarah (Brandon) Nowacki; great- grandmother of Chase and Jacob Nowacki; also surviving are nieces and nephews. Friends may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 P.M. at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 12:00 P.M. from North Presbyterian Church, 168 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, NY 14120. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery.