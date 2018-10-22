SNIEGOWSKI, John D.

SNIEGOWSKI - John D. Of West Seneca, entered into rest October 18, 2018; beloved husband of Joyce C. (nee O'Keefe) Sniegowski; devoted father of John Sniegowski, II and Emily Sniegowski; loving son of the late John and Isabel Sniegowski; dear brother of Arlene (Wayne) Kamholz and Rose (late Ted) Koscielniak; fond brother-in-law of Donna (Ed) Janicki and Kenneth (Bridget) O'Keefe; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 3-8 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, on Thursday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church).