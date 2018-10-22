Sidelines (Oct. 23): Football polls and Honor roll for Week Eight
Buffalo News Football Polls
Brackets indicate a first-place votes
*–Indicates tie in voting
Large Schools
Rank School (Class) Record Points LW
1 West Seneca West [9] (A) 8-0 97 1
2 Lancaster (AA) 7-1 77 2
3 Bennett (AA) 6-2 69 5
4 West Seneca East (A) 6-1 67 4
5 Williamsville North (AA) 6-2 52 6
6 Starpoint (A) 7-1 48 7
7 Canisius [1] 4-4 41 8
8 Orchard Park (AA) 7-1 37 3
9 Grand Island 7-1 26 9
10 St. Joe’s 4-4 23 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Francis 8, South Park 4, Jamestown 1.
Pollsters: Mark Adair (WNY Football Weekly), Sean Bruso (Lancaster assistant coach), Sibby Constantino (Trench Trophy), Rick Coburn (Trench Trophy), Dick Gallagher (WNY High School Sports), Tom Langworthy (Jamestown coach), John Lewis (Connolly Cup), Rich Robbins (Canisius coach), Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News) and Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup).
Small Schools Polls
Rank School (Class) Record Points LW
1 Pioneer [10] (B) 8-0 100 1
2 Southwestern (C) 8-0 85 2
3 Albion (B) 8-0 75 3
4 Cheektowaga (B) 7-1 73 4
5 Fredonia/Brocton (B) 8-0 66 5
6 Cleveland Hill (C) 7-1 50 6
7 CSP (D) 8-0 41 7
8 Wilson (C) 7-1 30 10
9 Maryvale (B) 5-3 17 8
10 Dunkirk (B) 6-2 11 9
Others receiving votes: Randolph/Frewsburg (C) 2.
Pollsters: Adair, William Atlas (Wilson), Bruso, Constantino, Gallagher, Lewis, Sarow, Angelo Sciandra (Tonawanda assistant coach), Rodriguez, Ed Sciera (Trench Trophy) and Jay Sirianni (Southwestern).
Honor roll
- The Trench Trophy nominees for Week Eight are Scott Becht (Williamsville North), Cole Gambino (St. Joe’s), Brennan Hughes (Albion), Jayon Renfro (South Park), Ben Szymanowski (Chautauqua Lake) and Kenny Yockey (Grand Island). These players now are eligible for induction into the Trench Trophy Hall of Fame and for the top senior two-way lineman of the year during the Trophy’s annual Hall of Fame Induction banquet at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Lancaster Elks Lodge.
- The Jim Kelly Underclassmen of the Week are junior quarterback Micah Brown of St. Joe’s for offense, and junior defensive end Denton Tilly of Pioneer for defense.
