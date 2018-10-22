SENF, Betty R. (Conrad)

At age 93, October 20, 2018. Wife of the late Henry W. Senf; sister of the late Kenneth, Herbert, and Howard Conrad; step-mother of Linda Wittman Senf of AZ; beloved grandmother "Jam", of Patti (Kevin) Rowley; great-grandmother of Shealyn. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 1080 Main St., Buffalo, Tuesday at 10AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Gifts in Mrs. Senf's memory made to Holy Trinity Church appreciated. Arrangements by the CARLTON A. ULLRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC.