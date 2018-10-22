Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 22, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to psychologist and psychedelic drug researcher Timothy Leary, born on this date in 1920, “You’re only as young as the last time you changed your mind.”

• • •

STOP AND SHOP – The Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary will hold a craft and baked good sale from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today in the hospital atrium, offering an array of knitted and crocheted items, decorator pillows, aprons and shawls.

• • •

SHEDDING BURDENS – Fourteen Holy Helpers Church will host a Night on Forgiveness tonight in Monsignor Ebner Hall, 1345 Indian Church Road, West Seneca. It’s free and all are welcome. Registration begins at 6:15 p.m., with the program at 7.

Those attending will have a chance to take part in two out of six breakout sessions – Forgive Someone Who Hurt You, Forgive the Church, Forgive God, Forgive Yourself, Ask for Forgiveness and Heal Your Past. Pre-register by calling 674-2374.

• • •

HEAVEN AND EARTH – Science and religion provide the focus Tuesday for the weekly IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. The free program begins at noon with the a Great Courses Video on the topic, followed by a discussion with Jim Guido of WNY STEM Hub, author and conservationist Larry Brooks and Rev. Richard Augustyn, director of the St. Jude Center.

• • •

LISTEN UP – Anthony Surace, director of sports medicine and Summit Rehab manager at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, gives a presentation on “Fall Prevention” at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Wheatfield Commons, 3920 Forest Parkway, North Tonawanda. It’s free and open to the public.

“The Life and Times of World War I Major Gen. Dennis Nolan of Akron,” an intelligence and security officer for Gen. Pershing, will be the topic when Meri Dembrow speaks at the meeting of the Sanborn Area Historical Society at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Sanborn Fire Hall, 5811 Buffalo St., Sanborn, It’s free and the public is invited.

• • •

BE PREPARED – Sgt. Adam Winters, a New York National Guard trainer, leads a state-certified Disaster Preparedness Program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, North Tonawanda. Participating families will receive a free Citizen Preparedness Corps Response Starter Kit. For info, call 332-4375.

• • •

BIG NIGHT – The General Pulaski Association Inc. will hold its annual Pulaski Day Parade spaghetti dinner, basket raffle and Countess and Princess competition at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Polish Falcons Cub, 445 Columbia Blvd., Depew. Dinners are $10, $9 advance, $4 for kids under 10. For tickets, call dinner chairwoman Irene Kmiotek at 651-0717. Proceeds support the 81st annual Pulaski Day Parade next July.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Charles Riley, Cathy Carfagna, Mark Gaughan, Len Lenihan, Fortunato Pezzimenti, Jerry Zremski, Nelson R. Locher, Tom Toles, Mary Ellen Prell, Jenna Hassett, Judy Tomassi, Arianne Davidow, Dawn Geisler, Denise McCabe, Ken Kabacinski, Tracy Hooley, Sister Madaline Marie Jedrzejewski, Denise Donahue, Olivia Gwitt, Barbara Ambrose, Carole Bingert, Pam Murray, Laurie Burgasser, Tim Colling, Matt Jurek, William McLiester Wolf, Ed Liszka, Joan LaMendola, Patrick N. Dunbar, Elizabeth Reiller, Whitney Mendel, June Curtin Ward and Janet Curtin Nostrant.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Today’s online edition of Reporters’ Notebook contains items that appeared in shorter form in the print edition, due to space limitations.

When space permits, Reporters’ Notebook welcomes the opportunity to share light verse on everyday topics, providing that the poems are short, 12 to 16 lines maximum.