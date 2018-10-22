Reader Challenge: Happy with your headboard?

There's still time to email us a photo of your interesting headboard for this week's Reader Challenge.

The headboard can be inherited, upholstered, dreamy, dramatic, rustic, contemporary, handcrafted or something you have re-purposed as a headboard. Through the years of visiting local homes for stories, we have seen some very creative headboards.

Email your photo to homeandstyle@buffnews.com. A phone number is helpful.

We plan to have readers vote for their favorite photo.

A few details: If your photo is voted the top pick, we would like to include your name when we announce it online. We will not print your phone number or street name, but we would like to indicate the town, village or city where you live.

There is a deadline: We need the headboard photos by 6 p.m. Oct. 23. And you can expect to see more Reader Challenges in the future.

Winners of previous Reader Challenges need to wait two months to submit photos again, please.

In case you missed our last Reader Challenge – fall vignettes – here is the display readers voted their top choice:

For our latest Reader Challenge, we asked for photos of fall vignettes. After we narrowed it down to four, readers voted.

Courtney Gorman's display received 82.4 percent of the votes.

"I love to decorate," she said.

Her outdoor display includes such seasonal items as cornstalks, a variety of pumpkins, mums, a friendly ghost and planters filled with grasses, peppers, pansies and mums. She planted them herself, after attending a fall planter class at Hi-Way Garden Center in Amherst. Then she grouped it all together around the lamp post in her front yard.

"The lantern is the focal point," said Gorman, who lives on the Cheektowaga-Snyder border.