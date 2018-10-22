POPEK, Robert T.

POPEK - Robert T. October 20, 2018, age 88 of Buffalo, NY.

Beloved husband of 64 years to Jenny F. (nee Sikora) Popek; dearest father of Kathleen (Gary Sr.) Pritchard; devoted and cherished grandfather of Gary Jr. (Stephanie) Pritchard; son of the late Frank and Sophie Popek; brother of the late Mary Ann (Joseph) Heckt and the late Charlotte (late Richard) Surdej; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, October 23rd from 4-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.) Services and Entombment will be held privately. Mr. Popek was an Army veteran of the Korean War and a retiree of WGRZ. Flowers gratefully declined.