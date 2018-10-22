PARADA, Antoinette C.

PARADA - Antoinette C. Of Lockport, passed away on Sunday October 21, 2018 in Eastern Niagara Hospital, Lockport. Toni is survived by her husband of 45 years, Anthony Parada; her sons, Eric and Marc Parada; and her granddaughter Emma Parada; she is also survived by several in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call on Wednesday, October 24th, 3-8 PM, in Prudden and Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at All Saints RC Parish, 37 Church St., Lockport. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Albion, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lockport Presbyterian Home would be appreciated by the family. Share online condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com.